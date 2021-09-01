First National Trust Co Sells 12,294 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 175,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

