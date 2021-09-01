First National Trust Co Sells 1,650 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $85.37. 426,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,009,450. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.