First National Trust Co Sells 1,742 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,211,000 after acquiring an additional 201,697 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Shares of DLR traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.66. The company had a trading volume of 56,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $164.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,212 shares of company stock worth $47,679,186. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.