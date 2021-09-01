First National Trust Co Sells 2,602 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.72. The stock had a trading volume of 118,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,907. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.32.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

