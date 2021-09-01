First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.64.

A number of research firms have commented on FQVLF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

FQVLF opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.98.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

