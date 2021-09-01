First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.24.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$0.71 on Wednesday, hitting C$25.57. 1,436,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,267. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.67 billion and a PE ratio of 43.40. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$11.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.