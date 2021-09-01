First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 226.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

