First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NYSEARCA:AIRR) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NYSEARCA:AIRR) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.43 and last traded at $42.62. Approximately 63,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 57,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03.

