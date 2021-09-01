First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of RDVY opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.