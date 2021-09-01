Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Trading Up 7.3%

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) was up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 1,037,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,396,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 20.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$381.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

