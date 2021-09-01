Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.300 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.23-0.30 EPS.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $3.24 on Wednesday, reaching $216.05. 1,387,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,105. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.29. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 12 month low of $112.43 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $254.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.19.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

