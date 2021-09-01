Fivebalance (FBN) Hits One Day Volume of $1,153.00

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Fivebalance has a market cap of $62,962.30 and $1,153.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fivebalance coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fivebalance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00058739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00132011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.78 or 0.00815783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00048887 BTC.

About Fivebalance

Fivebalance is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,280,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,481,026 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com . The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fivebalance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fivebalance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.