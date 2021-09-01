FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.800-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.350-$3.550 EPS.

NYSE:FLT traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.12. 726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,052. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $318.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

