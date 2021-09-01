FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$13.000 EPS.

FLT stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.12. 726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,052. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.29 and its 200 day moving average is $271.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

