Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ASET) Shares Up 0.2%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ASET) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.59 and last traded at $33.59. 202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29.

