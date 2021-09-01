Flow (FLOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $211.52 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Flow has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $25.57 or 0.00051482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $211.52 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00065579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00134881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00159129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.56 or 0.07470738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,715.55 or 1.00095815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.88 or 0.00998388 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

