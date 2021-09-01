Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 309.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,218 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.20% of Flowers Foods worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLO. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.