Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 167.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of Fluidigm worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 66,776 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,590 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,970 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.57. Fluidigm Co. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

