FlypMe (FYP) Trading Down 13.9% This Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0592 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $4,371.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00129319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.63 or 0.00849744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00049712 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FYP is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

