FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124,225 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of FMC worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of FMC by 57.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $93.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.