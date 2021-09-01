Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Increased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,846 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,572,616. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

