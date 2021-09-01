Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Increased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 202,846 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. 787,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,572,616. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

