Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Raises Dividend to $3.06 Per Share

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 3.058 per share on Thursday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41.

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSUGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

