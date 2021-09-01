Fountain (FTN) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Fountain has a total market cap of $745,632.63 and approximately $7,645.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fountain has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00059658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00129744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.68 or 0.00834135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00048671 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

