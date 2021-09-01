Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 14,281 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,281 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.9% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 353,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 319,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.13. 390,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,477,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $249.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

