Fractal (FCL) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last Week

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Fractal has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $276,786.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fractal has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00064988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00134927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00158745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.92 or 0.07380283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,185.50 or 0.98813645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.32 or 0.00995236 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.