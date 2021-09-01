Frax (FRAX) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $313.99 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00069041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00135178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00161937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.17 or 0.07468615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,497.97 or 1.00358914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00822847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.15 or 0.01008081 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 314,765,089 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.