Freed Investment Group Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Freed Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.0% of Freed Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Freed Investment Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 125,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,340,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $153.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.