Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Update

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 29th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $994,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Frequency Electronics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,996. The firm has a market cap of $99.12 million, a P/E ratio of 153.57 and a beta of 0.52. Frequency Electronics has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

