Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $7.22

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.51. Frontline shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 15,360 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontline by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Frontline by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Frontline by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Frontline by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Frontline by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

