FSBT API Token (FSBT) Price Hits $0.0352

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One FSBT API Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FSBT API Token has a market cap of $123,456.32 and approximately $17,939.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00058918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00131897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.41 or 0.00813691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00049026 BTC.

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT API Token (FSBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

Buying and Selling FSBT API Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FSBT API Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FSBT API Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

