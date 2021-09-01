FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Trading Down 2.2%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 146,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,790,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FSD Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000.

About FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

