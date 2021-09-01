FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FTPAU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 8th

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FTPAU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 8th. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:FTPAU opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $149,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

