FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTCI shares. Barclays started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,938,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

FTCI opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 million. Analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

