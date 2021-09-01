Function X Price Up 117.7% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Function X has a market cap of $87.32 million and $54.34 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 117.7% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,390.01 or 0.99946172 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00049709 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008991 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00066493 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009660 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007903 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002039 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.17 or 0.00649930 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000621 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.