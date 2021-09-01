Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $386,109.19 and $185.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00063324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00136224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00162340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.34 or 0.07460634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,773.45 or 1.00080288 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.74 or 0.01007099 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,638,428 coins and its circulating supply is 963,899 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.