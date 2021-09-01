Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. 422,804 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 381,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Fury Gold Mines by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

