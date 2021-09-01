Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Futu were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of Futu stock opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.25. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $204.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.