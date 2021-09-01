Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.06 EPS

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average of $137.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.25. Futu has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $204.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Futu stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUTU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

