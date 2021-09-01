Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.06 EPS

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%.
Shares of FUTU stock opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average of $137.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.25. Futu has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $204.25.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Futu stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.
See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.