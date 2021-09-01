FUZE Token (FUZE) Market Cap Hits $32,164.97

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $32,164.97 and $69,269.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for $42.51 or 0.00088115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00067229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00135536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00160812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.44 or 0.07441803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,876.62 or 1.01305267 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.72 or 0.01006749 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 757 coins. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token

FUZE Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.