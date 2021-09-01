FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Lifted by Analyst

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Colliers Securities boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ciena in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.70.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CIEN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $174,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Ciena by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ciena by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

