GameCredits (GAME) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $25.07 million and approximately $207,509.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.12 or 0.00376873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 117% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,531,488 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

