GamerCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $3.05 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $20.45 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00069104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00136012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00161260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.19 or 0.07448134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,435.24 or 0.99843130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.00823199 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.58 or 0.01005077 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,113,754 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.