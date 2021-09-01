GameStop (GME) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GameStop (NYSE:GME) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GameStop to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop stock opened at $218.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.91 and a beta of -2.17. GameStop has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $483.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.