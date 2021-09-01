Gameswap (GSWAP) Achieves Market Cap of $9.99 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. Gameswap has a market cap of $9.99 million and approximately $68,123.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001845 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gameswap

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

