GamyFi Platform (GFX) Hits Market Cap of $1.88 Million

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $437,746.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00004695 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00134483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00159765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.97 or 0.07345048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,196.36 or 0.99217423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.00996998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.65 or 0.00802146 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

