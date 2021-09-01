GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.11 Million

Brokerages expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to announce $32.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.04 million. GAN posted sales of $10.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $131.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $134.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $158.76 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $164.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $64,254.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,240 shares of company stock worth $127,219 in the last three months. 9.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after buying an additional 1,686,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GAN by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after purchasing an additional 607,192 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in GAN by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 625,009 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GAN by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 940,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 184,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in GAN by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 95,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $718.51 million, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

