GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €48.00 Price Target at UBS Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €48.00 ($56.47) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s previous close.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.31 ($43.90).

G1A opened at €39.11 ($46.01) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 45.42. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1 year high of €39.73 ($46.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

