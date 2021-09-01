Genaro Network (GNX) Market Cap Reaches $6.49 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00059658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00129744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.68 or 0.00834135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00048671 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (GNX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.