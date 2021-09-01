General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,769 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 75,419 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 83.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 44.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 68.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.59. General Motors has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

